Hartleb confident as red-hot Illini head into Big Ten play

WAND's Noah Newman goes one-on-one with Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb after the team's 12-7 win over CSUN Wednesday.

CHAMPAIGN -- The 24th ranked Fighting Illini baseball team is officially one of the hottest squads in the country.

After overcoming a four run deficit in Wednesday's 12-7 win over CSUN, the Illini (12-5) have now won eleven of their last thirteen games.

Reigning Big Ten Player of the Week Bren Spillane continues to stuff the stat sheet, homering twice and driving in a career-high eight runs Wednesday.

Illinois opens up the Big Ten season this weekend at Northwestern. WAND's Noah Newman caught up with head coach Dan Hartleb to talk about the team's hot start, and lofty goals heading into conference play. Click the video above to watch!