Health officials warn of measles exposure near St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WAND) — Missouri health officials are warning of possible measles exposure on the west side of St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says people could have been exposed to the virus on March 13 and 14.

NBC affiliate KSDK is reporting the department partnered with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to notify those who may have been exposed at the Magic House and Racanelli’s New York Pizzeria in Kirkwood and the Homewood Suites in Chesterfield.

Health officials are instructing health care providers to isolate suspected measles patients and report them to their local public health agency or DHSS.