Springfield mother finds new home, empowerment through Habitat for Humanity

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A Springfield mother will soon have a new home after tragedy struck in February.

Sharrell Johnson’s house burned down last month, injuring her mother and leaving her and her two kids homeless.

Johnson was already in contact with Habitat for Humanity before the fire and the timing of her next home couldn’t be better.

“It’s a blessing I did have Habitat at the time,” Johnson said. “If I didn’t have Habitat, I have no clue where our next journey would be.”

Johnson says she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work on the project.

Organizers put an added emphasis on attracting female donors and volunteers to work on Johnson’s house to help women empower women. The emphasis comes as part of the organization's 1000 Women Strong-Habitat Sangamon campaign.

Johnson’s house should be completed by July.