Champaign's Caroline, Danville's Ingram set for Sweet 16 showdown

Champaign's Caroline, Danville's Ingram set for Sweet 16 showdownPosted:
Former Macon Co. Sheriff's deputy sentenced for armed stand-off
ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A former Macon County Sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to ten years in prison for an armed stand-off in Rosamond.
Docs: Man threatens to make 'Sandy Hook look like Sunday school picnic'
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville man was arrested for making a threatening message to a school on Friday, according to the Christian County State's Attorney.
Badly burned cat rescued in Paxton
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Veterinary crews are working to rescue a badly burned cat that was brought into the Paxton Veterinary Clinic this week.
20 Years Later: Decatur, Surrounding Areas Struck by Tornadoes
DECATUR - It's been 20 years since two devastating tornadoes touched down in Decatur and surrounding areas on successive days.
London's 2018 Consumer Choice Award Winners
Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2018 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the London Area. We would like to extend heartfelt...
The teacher subdued a shooter in September 2017.
Police: Mother left child alone, went to party
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother stands accused of leaving a child alone in a hotel room for hours.
Authorities recover new clues after another Austin blast
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.
Police: Man pointed gun at another's head, made threats
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man is accused of pointing a gun at another man’s head.
Taylorville triple shooting suspect dead
Lee Kennedy, age 43, of Taylorville was pronounced deceased at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield today at 12:33pm.
