Champaign's Caroline, Danville's Ingram set for Sweet 16 showdown

ATLANTA -- Nevada and Loyola have been two of the most popular teams this NCAA Tournament, with four wins coming on the backs of four thrilling last-minute finishes. But that's not why they're in Atlanta at the Sweet 16. They're there because of the 217 area code.



Champaign's very own Jordan Caroline (Nevada) and Danville's Donte Ingram (Loyola) have been irreplaceable parts of their team's respective runs. Caroline has averaged 41.5 minutes per game, 13.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and 5 assists per game. Ingram has posted 9.5 points per game, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game.



Now the two will square off for a spot in the Elite 8. Tipoff for Thursday's game in Atlanta is 6:07 p.m. on CBS.



Click the video above to hear from Caroline on what it means to represent Central Illinois on a national stage, plus how it feels to go against his former AAU teammate Ingram.



[Footage courtesy of KRNV Reno]