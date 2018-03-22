Local stars show out in Heart of Illinois Classic

WARRENSBURG -- It had dunks, half-court bombs and the family reunion feel that it's famous for. With IBCA Hall of Famer Dave Brown letting his famous "Ka-Boom!" calls fly, it had the energy of a regular season game. It was the 2018 Heart of Illinois Classic hosted by the Warrensburg-Latham Lions Club and the 115-103 win for the South was emblematic of the fireworks on display.



Meridian's Illinois State-bound track star Cameron Getz was named MVP for leading the South with 18 points, while Lincoln's Isaiah Bowers finished with a game-high 30 points for the North.



In this special "super cut" of highlights, WAND's Gordon Voit has prepared a reel of every basket that he recorded in Wednesday night's game, as well as the starting lineups. To watch these videos, please visit Facebook.



Super Cut of Highlights

Player Introductions



Player-by-Player Guide to Heart of Illinois Classic Highlights (in no particular order)

Peyton Taylor, Mt. Pulaski (0:00)

Isaiah Bowers, Lincoln (0:22)

Isaiah Bond, St. Teresa (1:22)

Cameron Getz, Meridian (MVP) (1:45)

Jonah Smith, Mt. Zion (2:18)

Ezra Schaal, LSA (2:55)

Manny Green, St. Teresa (3:13)

John Dawson, Monticello (3:20)

Austin Baker, Clinton (3:29)

Calvin Fisher, Monticello (3:56)

Austin Rauch, Clinton (4:17)

Luke Stokowski, Clinton (4:25)

Ben Grunder, Lincoln (4:32)

Dawson Jones, Dee-Mack (4:53)

Jordan Moats, Taylorville (5:09)

Drew Cowles, Springfield Lutheran (5:28)

Joseph Mitchell, Williamsville (5:45)

Mitchell Binder, Mt. Zion (5:52)

Benji Eaker, Auburn (6:08)

Casey Tuttle, Williamsville (6:19)

Tyler Moushon, Riverton (6:35)

Daanish Mamood, Maroa-Forsyth (6:43)