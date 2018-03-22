U of I wrestler killed in hit-and-run

PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday evening.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 57 southbound near Rantoul. That's near the 253.5 mile marker.

A pedestrian was struck and killed. They have been identified as 21-year-old Francis C. Edelen from Mahattan Illinois. Edelen was a University of Illinois student and wrestler.

ISP responded to the crash just after 9:30 p.m. According to the preliminary crash report, two vehicles crashed on I-57. Police say after the crash, Edelen was trying to flag down help, when a passing car hit him. The car that hit Edelen left the scene.

The U of I said they are shocked and saddened by the death of redshirt-sophomore student and athlete.

Illinois Wrestling Caoch Jim Heffernan and Illinois Director Athletics Josh Whitman both released statements on Thursday morning,

“This is shocking news for our team and coaching staff as no words can truly reflect the emotions that we are going through at this time. Francis was a productive member of our program. We are extremely saddened by this news. We just released this news to our team, so the healing process after the loss of a teammate and friend has just begun,” said Heffernan “Our hearts are broken by the news of Francis Edelen’s passing. Losing someone so early in his life when he has so much yet to experience and to give is a tragedy of the highest order. Our thoughts are with Francis’ family and friends. We will come together and draw strength from each other as an Illini family during this difficult time,” said Whitman

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP District 10 Pesotum at 217-867-2050.