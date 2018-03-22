Victim stabbed at Casey's gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A person is recovering after they were stabbed in Springfield on Wednesday evening.

According to Springfield police, the stabbing happened at a Casey's gas station on West Jefferson Street around 7:30 p.m.

A victim was found with stab wounds and the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, in hopes of identifying a suspect in the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police.