Police searching for hit-and-run driver

U of I wrestler killed in hit-and-run
PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday evening.
Former Macon Co. Sheriff's deputy sentenced for armed stand-off
ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A former Macon County Sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to ten years in prison for an armed stand-off in Rosamond.
Champaign police searching for suspects in pet store theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Owners of a Champaign pet store are searching for a stolen baby chameleon and hopes it is returned before becoming ill.
Badly burned cat rescued in Paxton
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Veterinary crews are working to rescue a badly burned cat that was brought into the Paxton Veterinary Clinic this week.
Victim stabbed at Casey's gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A person is recovering after they were stabbed in Springfield on Wednesday evening.
Taylorville triple shooting suspect dead
Lee Kennedy, age 43, of Taylorville was pronounced deceased at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield today at 12:33pm.
Radio host faces Illinois domestic battery charge
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Michigan radio host faces a domestic battery charge in Illinois.
Police on high alert for missing person
NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for a man from Normal after he disappeared this week.
Police: Mother left child alone, went to party
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother stands accused of leaving a child alone in a hotel room for hours.
Docs: Man threatens to make 'Sandy Hook look like Sunday school picnic'
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville man was arrested for making a threatening message to a school on Friday, according to the Christian County State's Attorney.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Thursday Morning Forecast
Shooting suspect arrested after self-inflicted gunshot
Champaign's Caroline, Danville's Ingram set for Sweet 16 showdown
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
Champaign Toys R Us closing, staying open through mid-May
Corn Planting and Baby Corn
