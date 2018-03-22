Police searching for hit-and-run driver

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who hit and injured a man last month and took off.

On Feb. 15 around 6 p.m. a man in his 50s was crossing West Lake Drive at Devonshire near Laketown when he was hit by a vehicle going south.

The victim spent several days in intensive care and is still recovering.

A witness reported the vehicle was a gold four-door car. It should have front end damage from the collision.

If you have any information, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.