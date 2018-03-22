Paintball problems continue on Decatur streets

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police continue to fight paintball issues on the streets of Decatur.

Eight people were arrested earlier this month for participating in paintball games on public streets.

However, a van was recently splattered with paint.

It happened at a home in the 1600 block of East Decatur St.

Previously, people had been shooting paintballs at each other.

Three vehicles were hit between midnight and 7 a.m. Monday.

Police do not know if this incident is connected to the previous problems.