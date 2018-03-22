Traveling dance instructor sentenced for sexual abuse of teen

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A traveling dance instructor was sentenced to prison time for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

34-year-old Charles Young was found guilty by a jury in November of sexually assaulting the girl while in a supervisory position. He was an instructor when he assaulted the girl while she was attending a dance studio in August of 2011.

The Effingham County State's Attorney and Young's lawyers appealed the jury's verdict. The appeal may have resulted in a new trial, meaning the girl would have to testify again.

The victim agreed instead to a plea deal that reduced the charge by removing the supervisory part of the assault. That resulted in a reduced sentence.

Young pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was sentenced to four years. However, it will be served day-to-day, meaning he could be out in two years. He will also register as a sex offender upon his release.