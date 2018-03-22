Pit bull attack could result in new animal-control ordinance for Tolono

TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - After two German shepherds were viciously attacked in their own backyard by two young pit bulls, the Tolono Village Board is creating a new animal-control ordinance.

One of the two shepherds, an elderly dog named Chloe, was severely injured in the attack, with half her face and an ear ripped off and bites her her abdomen and legs. The other shepherd was not badly injured.

>>Related: Pit bulls declared dangerous after attacking dogs in yard

The shepherds owners requested the new ordinance contain a provision that says dogs deemed dangerous could not live within the village.

The Village president and city attorney are checking into whether it is legal for them to enforce a provision like that.

The draft ordinance states a dangerous dog is defined as being one that "behaves in a manner that a reasonable person would believe poses a serious and unjustified imminent threat of serious physical injury or death to a person or companion animal" or "without justification, bits a person and does not cause serious physical injury."

It would replace two old ordinances that were written in 1979 and 2006.

Violations of the new ordinance would result in fines between $100 and $750.