Local restaurant hosts "Pay What You Choose" day for charity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign restaurant is telling patrons to choose what they pay to raise money for charity.

CoreLife Eatery will have a "Pay What You Choose" day on March 22, a day before their grand opening at 2512 N. Prospect Ave.

The full menu will be available. The restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Money raised will be donated to the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign.

