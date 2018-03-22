Coffee Connection receives Restaurant Week grant

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce is recognizing restaurants this week.

Coffee Connections was the recipient of a $500 grant as part of Restaurant Week. The grant is funded by Richland Community College.

Coffee Connection says the grant will come handy for helping them advertise.

"We are going to be putting digital monitors on each side of our driveway to help showcase and promote our products that we sell outside of our coffee drinks so we do sandwich wraps and fresh homemade baked goods and just all kinds of items."

Coffee Connection was chosen as the winner by the small business executive council.