Students take part in leadership conference

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This week Millikin University is celebrating its new commons area.

On Wednesday, students took part in a leadership conference utilizing the facility.

The discussion panel include a variety of topics like social justice, empowerment, health advocacy and ways to make campus more inclusive.

Students say these conversations can help create positive change in the future.

"If you are so locked in on your own perspective that’s not what a good leader is. A good leader is capable of seeing everyone’s perspective and being able to lead in a way that best benefits them and being able to enable and unlock their best potential by how you interact with them."

All of the conversations were student led.