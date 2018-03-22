Memorial Medical Center holding free program on Colon Cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Medical Center is hosting a free program on Colon Cancer.

The event will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation.

The program is called "Keep Your Rear in the Clear: A Colon Cancer Awareness Event."

It will feature speeches from a gastroenterologist and colorectal surgeon.

There will be a question and answer segment following the panel.

To register, call (217) 788-3333.