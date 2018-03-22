Community breakfast on homelessness held

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army hosted the 2018 Macon County Continuum of Care breakfast Thursday.

The event was held to discuss homelessness in the area.

A recent count showed more than 150 homeless in Macon County.

The organization is asking the public to reach out if they know someone facing a homelessness situation.

You can call (217) 362-7700.