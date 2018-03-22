Teen who shot nephew while playing 'cops and robbers' pleads guilty

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teen charged with shooting a 2-year-old to death has taken a plea deal, according to court records.

Zachary Pherigo plead guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice in the Oct. 14 shooting that killed Justin Lee Murphy Jr.

Decatur police say the shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. on East Wellington Way in Decatur. Murphy was found with a gunshot would to the torso and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Pherigo told detectives that he found a handgun lying on the ground behind a strip mall on North Woodford on October 13, and that he took the gun to his home.

During Pherigo's interview with detectives he said he was playing "cops and robbers" with Justin, during which he retrieved the gun, took Justin to the ground, pointed the gun at Murphy's right side, and told him "don't move." Decatur police also say that Pherigo admitted to pulling the trigger, not knowing the gun was loaded.

Pherigo will be back in court for sentencing on June 6.