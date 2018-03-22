Guilty verdict reached in shooting murder trial

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A jury found a woman guilty of shooting a killing a man outside of a grocery store.

The News-Gazette reports a jury needed less than an hour to find Lakeisha Cunningham, 39, guilty of first-degree murder. Video used as evidence showed Cunningham shooting Justin Jones, 25, on the afternoon of April 27, 2017, at Nettas Grocery (1618 E. Fairchild St.) in Danville.

The newspaper says the video shows a gold SUV driven by Cunningham’s son backing into a blue Monte Carlo. It says Jones asked Cunningham’s children for money to help with car repairs. Soon after that moment, Cunningham arrived and shot Jones, then yelled at him after he fell.

Prosecutors say she didn’t call for an ambulance and left Jones in the parking lot.

Cunningham’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 25. The paper says she could spend anything from 45 years to life behind bars.