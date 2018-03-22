Rauner calls Dems "Mafia protection racket"

Springfield, Ill (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner is seeking "common ground" with Republicans on divisive issues after barely surviving an insurgent challenge in Tuesday's election.

Rauner says his 19,000-vote victory over state Representative Jeanne Ives in the GOP primary has confirmed for him the need to "bridge the divides."

He told reporters after a campaign kickoff at a Springfield sign-making company that focusing on "what unites us" is key to victory. That includes lowering property and income taxes and imposing political term limits.

He says Democratic nominee J.B. Pritzker is in cahoots with Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan. Rauner says nemesis Madigan is part of a "Mafia protection racket" by getting rich off of legal work reducing property tax assessments. Madigan has said he follows the law and strict ethical standards.

“Pritzker is advocating a massive income tax hike on all the people of Illinois right now,” Rauner told reporters. Rauner pointed to other economically stressed states in the east as example of what will happen to Illinois if Pritzker is elected. “Pritzker wants to put us on the path to New Jersey. High corruption, high tax, low economic growth and turn out the lights if that happens.”

Until recently, the New Jersey governor was Republican Chris Christie.

(Pictured: Governor Rauner speaking to reporters at Ace Sign Company in Springfield.)