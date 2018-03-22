Mattoon residents showing gratitude for a local hero

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - In September 2017, Angela McQueen took down an armed student at Mattoon High School.

McQueen is a math and physical education teacher at the high school.

Now the community wants to give back.

The Mattoon High School Alumni Foundation has established the Angela McQueen Citizenship Award.

Thursday, the Foundation had a 24-hour day of giving.

Joedy Hightower, president of the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, encourages the community to donate money to the scholarship fund.

"Our goal on this 24-hour day of giving is $50,000, and that sounds like a lot of money, but we hope all residents of Mattoon take the opportunity to make a donation no matter how small," she said.

The goal is to create an opportunity for students who may not be able to consider college without a scholarship.

"We felt like the online giving was an easy way for everybody in the community to be a philanthropist ...to go online, make a donation to their ability and honor her heroic actions," Hightower added.

You can still donate after the 24-hour period. To make donations, you can visit www.enrichingourcommunity.org/MCQUEEN, or call 217-342-4988.