Over 100 people displaced in apartment fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An apartment complex fire displaced over 100 people in Decatur.

Firefighters say Greenwood Manor Apartments is now shut down after a fire broke out Thursday evening after 6 p.m. The building is located at 333 S. Main St.

The Red Cross came to the scene to help the over 100 people who lost their homes.

Crews say the third floor and higher on the southwest corner of the building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. They say a water main break made the fight harder for firefighters, as they couldn't access some water and had to run hoses in and attack the flames from the outside.

Firefighters say the fire did not cause any injuries. Crews remained on the scene as of 9:45 p.m.

WAND-TV will update this story as more information becomes available.