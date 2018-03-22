Caterpillar takes hit in Dow Jones drop

(WAND) – Stocks for an Illinois-based company dropped in a blow to the Dow Jones industrial average.

CNBC reports it closed with a drop of 724.42 points earlier Thursday, ending at 23,957.89 points. The change included a 5.2 percent drop for Boeing, a 5.7 percent share drop for Caterpillar and a 4.7 decrease for 3M.

It’s the largest Dow Jones decrease (2.9 percent) since Feb. 8.

Tech shares took a hit and investors feared a potential trade war after President Donald Trump issued tariffs against China, which were meant as retaliation for intellectual property theft. They total about $60 billion of charges. The president also issued tariffs against steel and aluminum imports.

CNBC says the S&P 500 also dropped by 2.5 percent, closing at 2,643.69. In that index, seven of eleven sectors took a more than 2 percent hit.