High school student killed in car crash

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a high school student died in a central Illinois crash.

DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice says it happened after 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Harold Point Road and in a place north of Wapella. They say the single-car crashed caused a Clinton High School student’s death.

Investigators did not say what caused the crash. They are not saying the name of the person killed at this time.

The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office is part of the investigation.

Clinton district leaders say the school is open Thursday night for students and members of the community who need support. They say counselors are available.

