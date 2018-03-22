Jalen Henry hopes to ride eye-popping season to pros

EDWARDSVILLE -- By every metric, philosophical lens and stretch of the imagination, Jalen Henry had a monster season.



Sixteen point two points and 7.3 rebounds per game, which led his SIU-Edwardsville team. Twenty-four blocks per game, which ranked second. Better than 36 percent shooting from 3-point range, which was tops among players shooting at least three per game. When Jalen Henry had a good game, the Cougars had a good game.



It was a fitting way for the versatile former Southeast Spartan to cap off a highly productive four-year college career. The 6-foot-8 forward improved every single season and was rewarded with Second Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors by the end.



Now it's time for Henry to take the next step in his career: the professional ranks. Visit Facebook to hear from Henry on his plans for hiring an agent plus how his role will change at the next level.