Danville's Ingram advances to Elite 8; Caroline scores 19 points

ATLANTA -- One way or another, the 217 area code was going to have a player make it to the Elite 8 on Thursday night.



Former Champaign Central Maroon Jordan Caroline had a hard-fought 19 points and 6 rebounds, but his Nevada Wolf Pack fell to his former AAU teammate Donte Ingram and Loyola 69-68. The Rambler senior contributed 2 points and 2 rebounds plus his trademark strong defense as No. 11 seed Loyola made it to the national quarterfinals for the first time since 1963.



Ingram, who finished his high school career at Simeon (Chicago), will play against former Illinois coach Bruce Weber and No. 9-seeded Kansas State at 5:09 p.m. on Saturday (TBS) for a spot in the Final Four.



Tune in to the Friday Sports Minute during WAND Today (5-7 a.m.) and the WAND Noon News for highlights of the 217 area code's Sweet 16 clash!