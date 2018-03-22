Police, NAACP announce new unity

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A police organization is teaming up with the NAACP in a new push for unity.

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and Illinois NAACP State Conference announced a resolution of shared principles on Thursday. The goal between the two groups is to remove distrust that exists in America between law enforcement and communities.

ILACP started talking to the NAACP in Illinois in 2014 after unrest started in Ferguson, Mo.

“The more we work together the more we understand that we all want the same thing: to live in safe communities where everyone has the opportunity to live out the American dream and live up to our potential,” said James R. Kruger Jr., president of the ILACP. “In order to do that, both law enforcement and all the people we serve need to broaden our sense of community, rebuild trust and commit to shared values.”

The groups say the partnership is the first of its kind in US history.