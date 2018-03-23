Several charged with mob action in large fightPosted:
High school student killed in car crash
DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a high school student died in a central Illinois crash.
Several charged with mob action in large fight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several people were arrested and charged with mob action and aggravated assault following a large fight in Decatur.
Over 100 people displaced in apartment fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An apartment complex fire displaced over 100 people in Decatur.
Police on high alert for missing person
NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for a man from Normal after he disappeared this week.
Teen who shot nephew while playing 'cops and robbers' pleads guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teen charged with shooting a 2-year-old to death has taken a plea deal, according to court records.
3 vehicles sought for information in deadly hit-and-run
PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday evening.
Maryland school shooting victim has died
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.
Mattoon teen admits to social media threat of gun violence
A 14-year-old girl has told a judge that she threatened gun violence at her school on social media.
Caterpillar takes hit in Dow Jones drop
(WAND) – Stocks for an Illinois-based company dropped in a blow to the Dow Jones industrial average.
Local soldier among those killed in boating incident
LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Joint Base Lewis-McChord says two soldiers died in what the base described as a boating incident south of Tacoma, Washington. KOMO-TV reports the men died Tuesday at American Lake in Lakewood.
