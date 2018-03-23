Several charged with mob action in large fight

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several people were arrested and charged with mob action and aggravated assault following a large fight in Decatur.

On March 21 officers were called to the 1100 block of N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. for a fight in progress.

Officers had been to the location six minutes earlier for a disorderly conduct call where several of the same people were yelling at each other and threatening to fight. Everyone was warned to stay away from each other.

When police were called back, they said two groups were feuding, and several people had large knives and pepper spray.

Aja Moore, Dajia Beedle, Desirea Graves, and a juvenile were all arrested.

Everyone involved was banned from Wabash Crossing Properties.