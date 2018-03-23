Richland Community College considering tuition hike

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College is considering a 3-percent tuition hike.

However, the college is most likely going to wait to see fall enrollment numbers before deciding.

The proposal would raise tuition from $133 per credit hour to $137 per credit hour. The issue was tabled by the college board of trustees this week.

The decision will most likely be made at the April 17 meeting.

Richland's board approved a 3-percent hike for the current school year.

The college is working to get finances under control over the next several years. Declining enrollment and loss of state funds was predicted last year to result in a $2.6 million loss in revenue.