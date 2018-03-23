Lotto player with online subscription wins jackpot

(WAND) - Check those numbers! Someone with an online subscription has won the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot, but the prize has not yet been claimed.

The jackpot of $250,000 was drawn Thursday.

The online player's winning ticket matched all five numbers (03-09-23-37-45) to win the jackpot.

The winner is asked to call 1-800-252-1775 or visit one of the Lottery's five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield, or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.