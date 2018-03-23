Randy Keith resigns as Chairman of Piatt County Board

Posted:

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Randy Keith is resigning as the Chairman of the Piatt County Board.

Keith lost the 101st State Representative GOP nomination to Dan Caulkins.

Keith spent eight years on the Piatt County board, but said he is leaving the position after over 1,500 Piatt County Republicans voted against him in the March Primary.

His resignation will become effective at noon Friday.

