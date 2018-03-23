Bomb threat closes schools in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A note indicating a possible bomb threat was found at Sullivan High School on Friday afternoon, according to school officials.

Sullivan Superintendent, Ted Walk, said they didn't want to take any chances even though they believe the threat is not credible. As a result, SHS and SMS students were dismissed from school at 1:15 and SES students were dismissed at 1:25 p.m. Parents were contacted to pick up their students.

No other details were released as of Friday afternoon.