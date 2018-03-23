Push for new park starts awareness campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The group behind the development of a new park has launched a new awareness campaign.

The North Mansion Y Block Development Group plans to build a green space for the public in an block surrounded by 4th Street, 5th Street, Jackson Street and Capitol Street in Springfield. It would be in the area where the YWCA used to be.

The $8 million price tag would cover the park. It would happen in conjunction with a $15 million renovation of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion and a Jackson Street corridor project.

Private donations are expected to cover the cost, allowing tax dollars to be used for other projects.

The theme of the project is to “Bring the Springs to Springfield” with a place for the public to relax. Development leaders say the park will include fountains, places for kids to play, a natural amphitheater and a sidewalk café.

Click here for a video about the project and to learn more information.