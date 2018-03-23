Illinois cities to join 'March for Our Lives' protests

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois communities are joining a national movement for gun control in America this weekend.

The largest “March for Our Lives” rally is expected to happen Saturday in Washington, with close to 1 million people expected to descend on D.C. Organizers for that rally requested 14 Jumbotrons, thousands of chairs and 2,000 public restrooms.

In Illinois, rallies are happening in Decatur, Springfield and Champaign. A crowd will gather at the Decatur Civic Center at 1 p.m. Saturday before it marches toward Peace Park and near the Old King’s Orchard Community Center. A noon march in Springfield starts at the Lincoln Statue, while Champaign marchers will gather at Douglass Park at 2:30 p.m.

People interested in joining the marches are asked to register early.

This new push for strict gun laws came after a gunman opened fire on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., earlier this year. That shooting killed 17 people. In its aftermath, student organizers took the spotlight and began protesting for change.

Students say they hope protests can lead to action at the polls in November, with seats in the U.S. House and Senate up for elections.