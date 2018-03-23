Crash disrupts traffic in Decatur area

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to the scene of a Decatur crash on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Route 51 and Ash Avenue in Decatur. Police are asking people to avoid the area where the crash happened.

Officers could not provide details about what caused the crash or tell WAND-TV anything about possible injuries when the station called.

WAND-TV is sending a crew to that scene.

The station will update this article are more details in this developing story become available.