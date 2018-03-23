Charitable giving under the new tax law

Charitable giving under the new tax lawPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
High school student killed in car crash
DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a high school student died in a central Illinois crash.
-
Several charged with mob action in large fight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several people were arrested and charged with mob action and aggravated assault following a large fight in Decatur.
-
Over 100 people displaced in apartment fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An apartment complex fire displaced over 100 people in Decatur.
-
Video shows woman's fatal shooting by Elgin police officer
ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — A compilation of police body-camera and dash cam footage released Thursday shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding woman by an Elgin officer along a Chicago-area interstate.
-
Maryland school shooting victim has died
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.
-
Crash disrupts traffic in Decatur area
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to the scene of a Decatur crash on Friday afternoon.
-
Police on high alert for missing person
NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for a man from Normal after he disappeared this week.
-
Bomb threat closes schools in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A note indicating a possible bomb threat was found at Sullivan High School on Friday afternoon, according to school officials.
Mattoon teen admits to social media threat of gun violence
A 14-year-old girl has told a judge that she threatened gun violence at her school on social media.
-
Teen who shot nephew while playing 'cops and robbers' pleads guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teen charged with shooting a 2-year-old to death has taken a plea deal, according to court records.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
High school student killed in car crash
-
Over 100 people displaced in apartment fire
-
Friday Morning Forecast
-
Teen who shot nephew while playing 'cops and robbers' pleads guilty
-
3 vehicles sought for information in deadly hit-and-run
-
Evening Forecast
-
Hooked: The Addict
-
Radio host faces Illinois domestic battery charge
-
Police, NAACP announce new unity
-
Local soldier among those killed in boating incident
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-