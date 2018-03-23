Charitable giving under the new tax law

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Community Foundation of Macon County is offering assistance to individuals who would like to continue making charitable contributions under the new tax law passed by Congress.

The standard deduction is being doubled and it is feared taxpayers will choose this option as opposed to attempting to itemize charitable deductions on their tax returns. Industry forecasts predict there will be adverse effects in 2018 from the tax law changes which could reduce charitable giving by $12-$20 billion.

The foundation is working with local donors to provide options which will allow them to provide options that will allow them to realize the maximum tax benefit from their donations without interrupting annual contributions area charities have come to rely on.

The foundation is working with donors to establish grant-making funds. Establishing funds through this process allows the donor to maximize tax benefits and evenly distribute the grants to charities over the course of a few years so there is no interruption in giving.

The foundation can also assist with more complicated giving including donations of appreciated stock, real estate, life insurance and farm land.

For more information contact the Community Foundation of Macon County at 217-429-3000.