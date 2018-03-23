Police: Coach sent nude photos to Decatur student

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a school leader sent nude photos to a student in Decatur’s school district.

Officers say the 14-year-old girl told a school resource officer with Decatur Public Schools that someone sent the pictures, leading to an investigation on Friday. Police then arrested 26-year-old Matthew Krause.

Police say Krause is a sports coach in the district.

DPS leaders sent a statement on Friday afternoon, saying they started an internal investigation based on what the student told them. They say the administration heard information that “was directly turned over to the proper authorities”.

Krause is facing charges for indecent solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child. He is in the Macon County Jail.