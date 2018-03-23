Struggle for shelter continues after apartment fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fire on South Main Street has left many people without homes.

Flames were shooting from a room on the third floor at Greenwood Manor Apartments Thursday.

The southwest corner of the building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

The fire has displaced over 100 people, leaving them with nowhere to go.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter for those who need a place to stay.

Bruce Frey, DAC Team Responder, says 15 residents of Greenwood are staying in the Red Cross shelter.

"We can give you a cot, a blanket and a pillow and keep you feed and keep you clean," Frey said.

The shelter will remain open 24 hours a day until further notice.

Jerry Pelz, Director of Northeast Community Fund, is also asking for community donations to help.

"If people have extra bedding, pots and pans, or dishes, or small appliances like toasters of crock pots that they would have around their house they aren't making use of, we could certainly use those donations at this time," Pelz said.

You can drop off clothing, food or appliances at the Northeast Community Fund, located at 825 N. Water Street.

The investigation continues for what caused the fire.