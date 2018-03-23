'Stop the Bleed' program looks to save lives

WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The public can take part in an initiative to help save lives.

On Friday, Williamsville-Sherman CUSD No.15 invited the Southern Illinois Trauma Center to train some of their faculty and staff to stop the bleed.

Linda Riseman is a program educator and says, this program is a way to teach people how to recognize life threatening bleed and how people can control it.

Williamsville-Sherman CUSD #15 Superintendent Tip Reedy says his faculty and staff are learning techniques to stop and control bleeding. Reedy explains he wants to make sure everyone is taken care of in any situation.

Flora Darnell is a 4th grade teacher at Sherman Elementary and explains that she looks as her students as her own kids.

“The first thing I think of is these kids moms and dads," she said. "They are expecting me to keep them safe every day.”

Reedy says the Stop the Bleed program is part of the school's safety protocols and procedures.

“Educating the staff on this is very important and it creates an opportunity to help others and save lives," he said.

Memorial Center for Leaning and Innovation is inviting the public to learn how to “Stop the Bleed”. It is on March 31st at 9 a.m. The event is free.