A messy Saturday expected in central Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV)- Rain will spread across central Illinois during the overnight hours. Look for rain to change to snow north of a Bloomington to Paxton to Cissna Park line after midnight. Snow will be the primary precipitation type across northern McLean, Ford and Iroquois from late tonight through Saturday evening. A narrow corridor of a wintry mix will set up Saturday afternoon of rain/sleet and snow from just south of Bloomington to Champaign to south of Danville. All rain is expected until late afternoon/early evening from Beardstown to Decatur to Monticello to Paris before changing over to a few wet snowflakes. Easterly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are possible Saturday. Areas north of I-74 where moderate to heavy snow is falling, combined with the gusty easterly winds will drastically reduce visibility. If you have travel plans that take you north of I-74 please use extreme caution or alter your plans!

Snowfall accumulations look to be the highest from western Ford County northwest toward Pontiac to the Quad Cities where 4-6"+ of heavy wet snow could accumulate. 3-5" possible in Bloomington, Gibson City, Paxton, Watseka, Hoopeston, Danville, Gilman and Onarga. 1-3" from south of Bloomington to Champaign. A very narrow corridor of less than 1" from Heyworth to Farmer City to Tolono to north of Paris.

The rest of central Illinois will see moderate to heavy rain Saturday with 1-2" of rainfall possible. There will be a brief time of some wet snow mixing in toward the end of the event from Lincoln to Decatur to Paris. No snow accumulation is expected in that area.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Ford County from Midnight until 7 PM Saturday evening. Winter Weather Advisory for McLean, Champaign, Vermilion and Iroquois Counties from late Friday evening through 7 PM Saturday.