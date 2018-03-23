Severe bleeding in 'unusual' case cluster linked to drugs

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois health leaders are tracking a cluster of severe bleeding cases related to drug use.

IDPH said in a press release that the bleeding happened with four people, with all four having used synthetic cannabinoids. Health leaders say those drugs are usually called fake pot, spice, K2 and mind trip.

The say these drugs can cause “unpredictable and harmful” effects in humans. Each person ended up with a condition called vitamin K-dependent coagulopathy, which causes blood to have difficulty when it tries to coagulate.

Health leaders say all four people went to northeastern Illinois hospitals for care, adding treatment for this condition can be effective when it’s found early. The cases were first reported to the Illinois Poison Center starting on March 10.

IDPH is calling the cluster “unusual”. It investigating the cause of the case cluster.

They say anyone who has a serious reaction to synthetic cannabinoids needs to call 911 or go to a local emergency room for care right away.