Five-star quarterback Isaiah Williams chooses Illini

IN THE VIDEO ABOVE: Noah Newman goes one-on-one with five-star Illini commit Isaiah Williams, moments after his big announcement. Williams explains why he picked Illinois, answers questions from the fans, explains what #Littyville means, and much more!

ST. LOUIS -- Five-star ATH/QB Isaiah Williams committed to the Illini Friday, becoming the program's highest ranked recruit since 2007.

The Trinity Catholic junior is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds and is the top-ranked player in Missouri for the class of 2019.

Williams' former high school coach Cory Patterson is the Tight Ends coach at Illinois.

Click the video above to hear from Williams, who says he decided a long time ago he was going to pick Illinois.