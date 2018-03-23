Service to organization earns Spirit of Central Illinois award

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-- The Boys and Girls Club of America has a special employee, but being an employee just scratches the surface of what Shamika Bond means to the organization.

Bond in the Education Coordinator in Decatur. She dedicates her days to helping children succeed. Barbara Jones says she doesn't just stop at helping with homework.

"Shamika also goes into the schools and checks with the teachers of the children and so if someone is having a specific problem with math or whatever she finds out what they need help in so we can zero in on that and make a difference," she said."

Shamika tells WAND-TV the Boys and Girls Club is more than just a job for her.

"People say you just can't leave the Boys & Girls Club, but it's like home to me," Bond said.

Bruce Jeffery, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club, says, "Shamika grew up in the Boys and Girls Club, was a staff member when I joined almost 10 years ago, decided to venture off into some other career opportunities, but made her way back to what we like to call home."

Bond knows her job is important to the future of the children she helps.

"A lot of teachers tell you it takes a village pretty much for a child to be able to reach their full potential and we like to consider ourselves that village," she said.

She says her job helps her stay young at heart.

"It just keeps us youthful around here ... allows me to stay a kid at heart," Bond added. That is why Shamika Bond is this week's Spirit of Central Illinois recipient.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club can go to their website at http://www.decaturilbgc.com/. People can be nominated for the Spirit of Central Illinois award by emailing jacklynn.boatman@wandtv.com.