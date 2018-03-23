3 Illinois children, parent killed in multi-vehicle crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (WAND) – A Texas crash involving at least two 18-wheelers caused the deaths of four Illinoisans.

Five people in total died when the crash happened early Friday morning on Interstate 30 near Mount Pleasant. KTAL reports the victims included three children under the age of 10 and their mother. They, along with their father, were in a minivan when the crash happened.

The station reports the father is in stable condition in hospital care after first responders airlifted him from the scene. WAND-TV called KTAL and learned the family is from Savoy.

A female truck driver also died in the crash, which backed up the interstate for hours on Friday. Five people suffered injuries in the crash.

An eastbound lane of Interstate 30 is now open for use.