Manhunt underway for suspects in fight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for three suspects in a fight they say happened after a wedding.

Officers say they have arrest warrants out for Troy Tyler, 38, Isaiah Tyler, 20, and Roy Adams Jr., 18 for aggravated battery they say happened on March 17. Police say it occurred at the VFW in the 2200 block of Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield.

Police say violence broke out after a wedding party.

Troy Tyler and Adams face four aggravated battery counts, while Isaiah Tyler faces four counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated domestic battery. The warrant bond for each suspect is set at $100,000.

Police want anyone with information on the crime to call the Springfield Police Department at (217)788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.