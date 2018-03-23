Suspected drug dealer arrested with help of source

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A confidential source helped officers catch a suspected drug dealer in Decatur.

Sworn statements say two controlled purchases happened on April 7 and May 16 in 2017. Police say a confidential source exchanged money for cocaine in meetings with 28-year-old Keenan Washington.

They say police seized .97 ounces of cocaine in the first sale and 1.9 ounces of the drug the second time. Officers say the Illinois State Police Crime Lab tested the drugs both times.

Police say Washington has a nickname of “Nardi” that he uses in reference to drug sales. He was out on bond in relation to an aggravated unlawful use of a firearm charge at the time of the arrest, which happened on March 22, 2018.

Washington is in the Macon County Jail and faces two charges of delivery of a controlled substance.