New order bans transgender troops from military service

(WAND) – An order from President Donald Trump looks to ban transgender people from serving in the US military.

In an order sent out Friday, the White House detailed how it believes anyone with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria “presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality”. It says this includes people who may need medical treatment.

The order says “limited circumstances” could allow a transgender person to serve.

In 2017, President Trump promised via Twitter to reverse an Obama-era plan to allow transgender people to openly serve in the military. In February, he talked with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in order to come up with a plan.

Legal challenges have blocked the push for this ban. The Pentagon allowed transgender recruits to enlist in the military in January of 2018.