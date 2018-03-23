Students show off art, science skills in fair

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An art and science fair allowed students to show off their creations.

The fair happened Friday night at Johns Hill Magnet School. The 2018 event had nature as an overall theme.

Teachers say science is in everything in life and has a meaning for students.

“They find out that many things in this world, they’re interwoven in their lives and they all can help them learn something and become successful in other areas of their life,” said teacher Elizabeth Bartimus.

Organizers say students seem to show a lot of excitement about the fair each year.