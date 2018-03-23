Man shot several times, dies in hospital care

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an 18-year-old man died after a shooting in Champaign.

Officers say that after midnight on March 23, they found 18-year-old Urbana man Ricky Green in the 100 block of Apricot Drive with a life-threatening gunshot wound. They say he died from his injuries in hospital care.

A report from Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Green passed just before 9 a.m. on the same day. They say the autopsy revealed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are calling the shooting an active investigation. They want anyone who might have been around at the time of the shooting to call the Champaign Police Investigations Division at (217)351-4545 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477. Police say they can talk to a person who might know something privately.

Officers are reminding people that tips sent to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous. They say a reward of up to $1,000 could be available for information leading to an arrest.