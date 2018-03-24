Warrensburg-Latham hires Aaron Fricke as head football coach

WARRENSBURG -- Aaron Fricke is coming home.



The former Lincoln Railer quarterback will now be a stone's throw from his childhood stomping grounds at Warrensburg-Latham after the school board approved his hiring.



Fricke met with his players for the first time on Friday afternoon and will return to Warrensburg for team building activities this spring when his schedule allows for it. He will fulfill his duties as track coach at Southwestern High School.



In this introductory interview, Fricke tells WAND's Gordon Voit about his emotions coming closer to his home territory, plus his initial thoughts on the offensive scheme he plans to run.



Aaron Fricke bio (from Warrensburg-Latham High School)

2013-17 Head Coach, Southwestern High School

2012-13 Asst. Coach, Clinton High School

2011-12 Asst. Coach, McKendree University

2006-2010 Attended and played at McKendree University

2002-2006 Attended and played @ Lincoln Community High School (Academic All-Conference and US Army National Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2005)