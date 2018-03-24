Williamsville's Casey Tuttle wins national contest, prepares for Final Four

WILLIAMSVILLE -- Casey Tuttle advanced. Then again. And again -- all the way to the fan voting title of the American Family Insurance High School 3-Point Championship.

The Williamsville senior sharpshooter, who hit 64 shot from beyond the arc at better than a 40-percent clip, will leave for the Final Four in San Antonio this Monday where he will compete against a group of hand-picked 3-point specialists from across the country on Sunday, April 1 at 2:30 p.m.

In this interview with WAND Sports, Tuttle shares how he feels about the community rallying around him plus who he grew up idolizing as a 3-point specialist.

